Defense Forces control northern Pokrovsk, enemy has concentrated about 10 units near Myrnohrad, Operational Task Force "East" says

Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to control the northern part of Pokrovsk. In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city.

This was reported in an update by the Operational Task Force "East" Censor.NET says.

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Fighting in the Pokrovsk direction

"Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the area of responsibility of the Operational Task Force ‘East’ are holding off the enemy’s onslaught and, since the start of the day, have repelled Russian assaults. Ukrainian units continue active operations in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area. The enemy is sustaining significant losses," the statement said.

In the Pokrovsk direction, throughout the day the enemy tried 11 times to advance toward Ukrainian defensive positions near the settlements of:

Ivanivka,

Rodynske,

Chervonyi Lyman,

Kotlyne,

Udachne,

Molodetske,

Dachne, and Filiia.

Three clashes are still ongoing.

Situation in Pokrovsk

Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to control the northern part of Pokrovsk. In the central part of the city, Ukrainian troops are blocking the enemy’s advance.

Read more: 794 children remain in forced evacuation area in Donetsk region, RMA says

Situation in Myrnohrad

The Operational Task Force "East" said that in Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city.

It is noted that, due to being unable to establish control over Pokrovsk, the enemy is increasing pressure on Myrnohrad. The enemy has concentrated about ten units in the Myrnohrad area. To hold back the enemy, the city’s defense has been reinforced with additional forces and assets.

"Logistics remain complicated. Measures are being taken to expand logistical corridors to Myrnohrad to strengthen our supply capabilities," the Operational Task Force "East" added.

Enemy losses

Since early December, marines and paratroopers defending the city have eliminated and "put out of action" 207 occupiers in the Myrnohrad area. Ukrainian troops also destroyed and damaged:

a tank,

three armored combat vehicles,

an artillery piece,

a Grad MLRS,

six vehicles,

34 UAVs of various types.

Read more: Zelenskyy for first time considered possibility of withdrawing troops from Donbas if Russia does same – WP