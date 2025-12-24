794 children remain in forced evacuation area in Donetsk region, RMA says

In 11 settlements of the Donetsk region where a forced evacuation of families with children has been announced, 794 children still remain.

As Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by Yuliia Ryzhakova, head of the Children’s Service of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration (RMA).

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What is known?

In the Donetsk region, where the mandatory evacuation of children in a forced manner has been announced together with their parents or persons replacing them, or other legal representatives, 794 children in 586 families remain in 11 settlements of five territorial communities," she said.

Three more communities have been added to two communities — the Kramatorsk community (the settlement of Komyshuvakha) and the Druzhkivka community: Sviatohirsk, Andriivka (the village of Serhiivka) and Mykolaivka, where mandatory forced evacuation of children was recently announced.

Read more: Fewer than 500 people remain in Huliaipole community: situation grows increasingly dangerous

Where are most children?

According to Ryzhakova, as of today the largest number of children remain:

in the Mykolaivka city territorial community — 396 children in 262 families;

in the Druzhkivka city territorial community — 306 children in 259 families.

Read more: Mandatory evacuation of families with children announced in Malokaterynivka, Zaporizhzhia region

She added that over the past week 97 children from 83 families were forcibly evacuated from the region, including:

39 children (34 families) from Druzhkivka;

49 children (42 families) from the Mykolaivka community.

Background

It was previously reported that Donetsk region is introducing mandatory evacuation of children together with their parents from 19 settlements.