Fewer than 500 people remain in Huliaipole community: situation grows increasingly dangerous

Fewer than 500 residents currently remain in the Huliaipole community in the Zaporizhzhia region, and the situation is worsening daily due to a sharp increase in Russian drone attacks. The enemy has effectively established full control over logistical routes using drones.

Censor.NET reports this, referring to a comment given to Ukrinform by Serhii Yarmak, head of the Huliaipole community.

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"The situation is difficult because all logistics, all roads and all communications are, unfortunately, controlled by enemy drones, including those operating via fibre optics. Entering and leaving Huliaipole is now a lottery ticket. The drones control everything. I once again appeal to all residents who still remain in the community to leave due to the danger," he said.

Evacuation from the community

Evacuation of residents from the Huliaipole community in Zaporizhzhia region, where fewer than 500 people remain, is being carried out in coordination with the State Emergency Service, the police and volunteers. This was reported by community head Serhii Yarmak.

According to him, details of the evacuation measures are not disclosed for security reasons, but the authorities are doing everything possible to maintain stable mobile communication and constant contact with local residents.

Yarmak also reminded that all evacuees from the community are received at a special hub in Zaporizhzhia. According to the head of the community, people can be accommodated in a dormitory or directed to other regions of Ukraine.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 189 km² of territory in Ocheretyne direction. SRGs are being eliminated in Zaporizhzhia region – Syrskyi

Fighting in Zaporizhzhia region

Recently, the spokesman for the Southern Defence Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, said that Russian forces are currently stepping up efforts to advance in the Huliaipole direction. The enemy seeks to encircle Huliaipole from the east and the north.

He noted that the situation in the Huliaipole area remains one of the most tense on the southern front.

Read more: Enemy builds up forces to pressure Zaporizhzhia region, exploiting gaps in AFU’s defense – DeepState