Mandatory evacuation of families with children announced in Malokaterynivka, Zaporizhzhia region

A mandatory evacuation of children along with their parents or guardians has been announced in the village of Malokaterynivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

The Kushuhum community announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to the order of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration dated November 10 (No. 72) and the directive of the head of the Kushuhum settlement council dated November 7 (No. 183), the evacuation is being carried out due to a significant deterioration in the security situation and intensified hostilities in the region.

Read more: Government has approved mandatory evacuation of children from certain communities in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions

The purpose of the decision is to preserve the lives of people living in the potential danger zone. Details on logistics, transportation, and accommodation for evacuees will be provided separately.

According to local authorities, about 9,000 people currently live in frontline communities of Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: Defense Forces withdraw from positions near Novouspenivske, Nove, Okhotnyche, Uspenivka and Novomykolaivka in Zaporizhzhia region – Voloshyn