Government has approved mandatory evacuation of children from certain communities in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions

Ukraine is stepping up security measures for residents of frontline areas.

According to Censor.NET, the coordination headquarters has decided on the mandatory evacuation of children together with their parents or legal representatives from certain settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Development.

New centres are being prepared for evacuees

The evacuation of wards from institutional care facilities in the Zaporizhzhia region, located approximately 50 km from the line of combat, is planned.

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The evacuation will be carried out taking into account safety requirements, medical indications and the necessary escort.

"The main thing is the safety of children and adequate conditions for everyone who leaves dangerous territories," emphasised Deputy Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity Tetiana Kirienko, who is personally overseeing the issue.

How the evacuation will take place

Evacuation measures will be carried out in cooperation between the State Emergency Service, the National Police, local communities, volunteers and international partners. Specialised units are working in the frontline territories:

State Emergency Service "Phoenix";

National Police "White Angel".

Armoured vehicles, medical equipment and protective gear will be used during the evacuation. Citizens with limited mobility will be taken to hospitals or specialised institutions.

The Ministry of Social Policy, together with local communities, is organising new temporary accommodation points in safer regions of the country. In addition, the creation of an additional transit centre in the Kharkiv region is being considered.

The General Staff noted that since the beginning of the day on Sunday, 9 November, there have been 141 combat clashes on the front line, 60 of them in the Pokrovsk direction.