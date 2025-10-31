Intelligence locates addresses of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. Lists to be handed over to partners – Zelenskyy

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine has located specific addresses where Ukrainian children abducted by Russia are being held. The list of children to be repatriated will be handed over to Ukraine’s international partners.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, reports Censor.NET.

"Our foreign intelligence service has completed the task of identifying specific, precise addresses of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. We are providing our partners with the lists, a register of children who must be brought home. It’s a sensitive issue, a great deal of quiet diplomatic work is ongoing, and to thwart any Russian attempts to claim they ‘don’t know anything’ about our children, we’re also providing the exact addresses," the president said.

Ukraine will hand over the lists to its partners.

According to Zelenskyy, the first such list, with over 300 names and addresses of abducted children, will be on the desks of all leaders supporting Ukraine.

Background

Earlier, President Zelenskyy said the Russian Federation had abducted at least 19,000 Ukrainian children. About 1,600 have already been returned, and the search continues as part of the international "Bring Kids Back" initiative.

It should also be recalled that in August, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump wrote a letter to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

In the letter, the U.S. First Lady noted that "it is time to protect children and future generations around the world."

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is seeking to summon Russia’s ambassador to Washington, Aleksandr Darchiyev, to testify before the Senate about Russia’s campaign of abducting Ukrainian children.

