Automatic bullets pierce occupier’s body during close combat. VIDEO

Footage of combat operations by servicemen of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade of Sicheslav has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows a moment of close combat during which a wounded occupier tried to reach for a grenade. However, several machine gun bullets pierced his body and the Russian soldier froze.

See: Soldiers of the 225th Assault Regiment eliminated three occupiers and one surrendered. VIDEO

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