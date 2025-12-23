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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Close-quarters combat captured occupiers Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Fighters of 225th Assault Regiment eliminated three occupiers, and one surrendered. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment successfully thwarted attempts by Russian forces to press the offensive and launched a counterattack on the occupiers' positions.

As reported by Censor.NET, at least three Russian soldiers were skillfully killed by the Defense Forces’ small-arms fire.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The latest footage shows one of the Russian soldiers walking towards Ukrainian positions with his hands raised, likely to surrender.

Watch more: Ukrainian Vampire strike drone hit a Russian BTR-82A with troops near Dobropillia. VIDEO

Watch more: Kremlin propagandist Klimov counts Russian "two-hundreds" in war with Ukraine: "Question arises at one and half million". VIDEO

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Russian Army (12156) elimination (7583) 225th Separate Assault Regiment (39)
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