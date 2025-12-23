Fighters of 225th Assault Regiment eliminated three occupiers, and one surrendered. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment successfully thwarted attempts by Russian forces to press the offensive and launched a counterattack on the occupiers' positions.

As reported by Censor.NET, at least three Russian soldiers were skillfully killed by the Defense Forces’ small-arms fire.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The latest footage shows one of the Russian soldiers walking towards Ukrainian positions with his hands raised, likely to surrender.

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It was also reported that fighters of the Phoenix unit killed 13 occupiers, as well as an APC, an MLRS and an enemy ground robot.

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