3 346 3
Fighters of 225th Assault Regiment eliminated three occupiers, and one surrendered. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment successfully thwarted attempts by Russian forces to press the offensive and launched a counterattack on the occupiers' positions.
As reported by Censor.NET, at least three Russian soldiers were skillfully killed by the Defense Forces’ small-arms fire.
The latest footage shows one of the Russian soldiers walking towards Ukrainian positions with his hands raised, likely to surrender.
- It was also reported that fighters of the Phoenix unit killed 13 occupiers, as well as an APC, an MLRS and an enemy ground robot.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password