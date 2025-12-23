Ukrainian Vampire strike drone hit a Russian BTR-82A with troops near Dobropillia. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have dealt another effective blow to Russian armoured vehicles in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, near Dobropillia, a "Vampire" strike drone dropped ammunition on a Russian BTR-82A armoured personnel carrier, which had troops on its armour. The strike occurred while the vehicle was in motion.

The published footage shows the moment of the precise strike, which demonstrates the high level of training of the UAV operators and the effectiveness of strike drones against armoured targets.

"Super strike! Ukrainian Vampire strike drone drops ammunition on the fly on a Russian BTR-82A with troops on armour near Dobropillia," the author of the publication notes in a comment.

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