Defense Forces repel assault, destroy Russian armored columns in Dobropillia direction. VIDEO

In the Dobropillia direction, Russian naval infantry attempted an assault in order to break through Ukraine’s defensive line.

As Censor.NET reports, the enemy advanced in four columns of armored vehicles, supported by 11 units of motorbikes.

The defence was held by units of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", the Separate Special Purpose Detachment of the National Guard of Ukraine "Lasar's group" and the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of the Ukrainian defenders, the attack was repelled.

To stop the assault, a wide arsenal of means was used: strike drones, tube artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, small arms, and remote mining.

As a result of the battle, the following were destroyed:

6 tanks;

9 infantry fighting vehicles;

5 armored personnel carriers;

1 armored repair and recovery vehicle;

10 units of motorbikes.

The video was posted on social media.

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