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225th Assault Regiment pilots hit occupiers’ boat during river crossing. VIDEO
Ukrainian drone operators carried out a combat mission and eliminated a group of occupiers who were trying to cross a river into the Defense Forces’ area of responsibility.
As reported by Censor.NET, footage of the elimination was published on social media by fighters from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment.
"The pilots are giving Russian invaders some water procedures," commenters under the video noted ironically.
- Earlier, it was reported that a T-72 tank of the 24th Brigade blew apart a multi-storey building with occupiers in Chasiv Yar.
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