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News Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
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225th Assault Regiment pilots hit occupiers’ boat during river crossing. VIDEO

Ukrainian drone operators carried out a combat mission and eliminated a group of occupiers who were trying to cross a river into the Defense Forces’ area of responsibility.

As reported by Censor.NET, footage of the elimination was published on social media by fighters from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment.

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"The pilots are giving Russian invaders some water procedures," commenters under the video noted ironically.

Watch more: Two Russian cavalry assaultmen attacked by drone operators from 92nd Brigade near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Watch more: Occupier "hides" from Defense Forces strike drone by covering his eyes with his hands. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12137) elimination (7571) drones (4891) 225th Separate Assault Regiment (39)
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