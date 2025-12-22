225th Assault Regiment pilots hit occupiers’ boat during river crossing. VIDEO

Ukrainian drone operators carried out a combat mission and eliminated a group of occupiers who were trying to cross a river into the Defense Forces’ area of responsibility.

As reported by Censor.NET, footage of the elimination was published on social media by fighters from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment.

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"The pilots are giving Russian invaders some water procedures," commenters under the video noted ironically.

Watch more: Two Russian cavalry assaultmen attacked by drone operators from 92nd Brigade near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Earlier, it was reported that a T-72 tank of the 24th Brigade blew apart a multi-storey building with occupiers in Chasiv Yar.

Watch more: Occupier "hides" from Defense Forces strike drone by covering his eyes with his hands. VIDEO