Two Russian cavalry assaultmen attacked by drone operators from 92nd Brigade near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Operators of unmanned systems of the 5th Battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade attacked two Russian assaultmen near Pokrovsk.

According to Censor.NET, a video has been published online showing the occupiers attempting to cross a field controlled by Ukrainian drones on horseback. One of them was hit by a Ukrainian drone, while the other veered off course and fell from his horse.

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"Well, it had to happen sometime. Following the donkeys and camels, the Russian cavalry goes off to meat. Sleds pulled by reindeer no longer seem like such a fantasy. Pokrovsk direction, footage from the 5th battalion of the 92nd separate assault brigade," the author of the publication notes in a comment.

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