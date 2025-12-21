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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Battles for Chasiv Yar Elimination of Russian occupiers Destruction of the occupiers’ firing positions
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T-72 tank of 24th Brigade destroyed a high-rise building with occupiers in Chasiv Yar. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade showed episodes of their combat work as the crew of a T-72 tank against the occupiers in the Donetsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian tank withstood an enemy drone strike when it approached a high-rise building where a group of Russian soldiers was hiding in the direction of Chasiv Yar.

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After that, the Defence Forces demolished the ruins of the building where the Russians had set up their firing points.

The soldiers posted a video of the combat operation, filmed with a GoPro camera, on social media.

See also on Censor.NET: Dozens of dead Russian assault troops scattered in Chasiv Yar: combat work of the 24th Mechanised Brigade. VIDEO

See also: Wounded occupier begs for death after drone strike by the 18th Brigade in Chasiv Yar. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12137) tank (1177) elimination (7571) Donetsk region (5947) 24th separate mechanized brigade (110) Chasiv Yar (266) Bakhmut district (606)
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