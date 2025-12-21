T-72 tank of 24th Brigade destroyed a high-rise building with occupiers in Chasiv Yar. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade showed episodes of their combat work as the crew of a T-72 tank against the occupiers in the Donetsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian tank withstood an enemy drone strike when it approached a high-rise building where a group of Russian soldiers was hiding in the direction of Chasiv Yar.

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After that, the Defence Forces demolished the ruins of the building where the Russians had set up their firing points.

The soldiers posted a video of the combat operation, filmed with a GoPro camera, on social media.

See also on Censor.NET: Dozens of dead Russian assault troops scattered in Chasiv Yar: combat work of the 24th Mechanised Brigade. VIDEO

Incidentally, drone operators caught up with the occupier carrying ammunition on his back and blew him up in the direction of Chasiv Yar.

See also: Wounded occupier begs for death after drone strike by the 18th Brigade in Chasiv Yar. VIDEO