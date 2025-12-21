9 594 18
T-72 tank of 24th Brigade destroyed a high-rise building with occupiers in Chasiv Yar. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade showed episodes of their combat work as the crew of a T-72 tank against the occupiers in the Donetsk direction.
According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian tank withstood an enemy drone strike when it approached a high-rise building where a group of Russian soldiers was hiding in the direction of Chasiv Yar.
After that, the Defence Forces demolished the ruins of the building where the Russians had set up their firing points.
The soldiers posted a video of the combat operation, filmed with a GoPro camera, on social media.
- Incidentally, drone operators caught up with the occupier carrying ammunition on his back and blew him up in the direction of Chasiv Yar.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password