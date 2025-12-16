Dozens of dead Russian assault troops scattered in Chasiv Yar: combat work of 24th Mechanised Brigade. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo, showed footage of their combat operations against a group of dozens of occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows a destroyed Russian assault group and dead bodies scattered across the area in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region.

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What is known

Fighting continues in the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. The Russians are trying to use the bad weather for assault operations.

This was reported by soldiers in the weekly report of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo on the operational situation in this area.

Pressing with small assault groups

It is noted that the occupiers continue to press with small assault groups. They move under the cover of fog and snowfall. They use ground robotic systems and motorcycles.

"Our soldiers detect and destroy enemy infantry, firepower, and transport in a timely manner," the brigade said.

See more: Occupiers struck seven settlements in Kharkiv region, damaging houses. PHOTOS

Earlier, the situation in Chasiv Yar was also reported: Russians are storming in small groups, trying to take advantage of fog and snowfall, - 24th Mechanised Brigade.