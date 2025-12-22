Occupier "hides" from Defense Forces strike drone by covering his eyes with his hands. VIDEO

Footage has appeared online showing the elimination of an occupier who, together with a fellow soldier, was sitting in a pit among the thickets in the Sumy direction.

As reported by Censor.NET, strike drones from the Kursk grouping of forces flew up close to the enemy and hit one of the invaders straight in the head.

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In the video, a Russian soldier, trying to "hide" from the Ukrainian UAV, covers his eyes with his hands and waits for his inevitable elimination.

Watch more: Two Russian cavalry assaultmen attacked by drone operators from 92nd Brigade near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

It was also reported that two Russian cavalry assault troops were attacked by drone operators of the 92nd Brigade near Pokrovsk.

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