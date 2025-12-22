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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Occupier "hides" from Defense Forces strike drone by covering his eyes with his hands. VIDEO

Footage has appeared online showing the elimination of an occupier who, together with a fellow soldier, was sitting in a pit among the thickets in the Sumy direction.

As reported by Censor.NET, strike drones from the Kursk grouping of forces flew up close to the enemy and hit one of the invaders straight in the head.

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In the video, a Russian soldier, trying to "hide" from the Ukrainian UAV, covers his eyes with his hands and waits for his inevitable elimination.

Watch more: Two Russian cavalry assaultmen attacked by drone operators from 92nd Brigade near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Watch more: Ukrainian artillery and drones destroyed 24 Russian marines on islands of Kherson region. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12137) Sumy region (1892) elimination (7571) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3686) drones (4891)
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