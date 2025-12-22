Ukrainian artillery and drones destroyed 24 Russian marines on islands of Kherson region. VIDEO
The Ukrainian Defence Forces dealt a decisive blow to Russian marine units attempting to gain a foothold on islands in the Kherson region.
According to Censor.NET, 24 Russian servicemen were killed as a result of coordinated work of artillery and unmanned systems units. The attack took place during an enemy attempt to establish positions and move across the islands of the Dnipro Delta.
Footage of the combat operation was released by the 34th Separate Coastal Defence Brigade. The video shows the bodies of occupiers killed by artillery and drone strikes
The Ukrainian military continues to control the situation on the islands of Kherson Oblast, preventing the enemy from using this area to build up forces, carry out sabotage operations or attempt to force water obstacles.
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