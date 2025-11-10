Russian forces have become more active on islands near Kherson, - Southern Defense Forces

Russian occupiers have become more active on the islands of Velykyi Vilkhovyi and Bilohrudyi.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to Ukrinform, this was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces.

Last week, in the Dniprovskyi district, the enemy became active in a slightly different direction than the Antonivskyi bridges. It attempted to land on the island of Velykyi Vilkhovyi and also became more active on the island of Bilohrudyi, where it is trying to transfer new assault groups in order to continue its attempts to take control of these islands," he said.

According to the spokesperson, the main goal of the occupiers is to control the islands in the southern part of Kherson.

Read more: Five people injured in Russian shelling in Kherson

What preceded it?

At the end of September, it was reported that the Russians were continuing their assaults in the areas of the Antonivskyi railway and road bridges, despite their lack of success.

Subsequently, the Southern Defense Forces stated that the occupiers were not considering capturing the island zone on the left bank of the Kherson region, but had not completely ruled it out.