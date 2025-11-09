Five people injured in Russian shelling in Kherson

Throughout the day on Sunday, November 9, five people were wounded as a result of Russian shelling in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.

The enemy used various weapons

According to the prosecutor's office, the occupiers attacked settlements in the Kherson region with artillery and mortar weapons, as well as drones.

Read more: Enemy has changed tactics of attacks on energy sector to complicate restoration of power supply - Ministry of Energy

There are casualties

As of 17:30, it is known that five civilians have been affected by the consequences of enemy attacks.

The prosecutor's office noted that all the victims were injured in Kherson:

three men and one woman - from the effects of artillery shelling;

Another woman – due to explosives being dropped from a drone.

Damage

In addition, private and apartment buildings, warehouses, garages, and vehicles were damaged by enemy shelling.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into allegations of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).