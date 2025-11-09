Enemy has changed tactics of attacks on energy sector to complicate restoration of power supply - Ministry of Energy

Russian forces have changed their tactics for striking energy infrastructure and are now attempting to simultaneously target power generation facilities and electricity transmission and distribution networks in order to complicate the restoration of power supply.

This was announced on television by First Deputy Minister of Energy Artem Nekrasov, according to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform.

We see that the enemy has changed tactics and is trying to strike simultaneously at both power generation facilities and electricity transmission and distribution networks. Unfortunately, this approach complicates the rapid restoration of normal power supply and normal operation of the energy system," Nekrasov said.

According to him, the system is gradually stabilizing, but it will take time for it to fully recover.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Nekrasov reported that the power grid would be stabilized after the Russian attack. The most difficult situation is in the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions.

See also: Complete lack of or interruptions in electricity, water, and heat supply in Poltava region, - OVA

Massive combined strike on November 8

On the evening of November 7 and throughout the night of November 8, Russia carried out another massive air attack on Ukraine. The enemy used kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, including Kalibr and Kinzhal missiles.

The enemy has once again attacked energy facilities, railways, and civilian infrastructure. Emergency power cuts have been imposed in several regions of the country.

Several fires broke out in the capital as a result of debris falling in the Pecherskyi district. The enemy launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones. Peaceful settlements and energy system facilities were hit. A woman was injured in the attack in the Vyshhorod district. She was hospitalized at a local hospital with shrapnel wounds to her thigh. All necessary medical assistance is being provided.

The Poltava region came under heavy enemy fire. Kremenchuk and Gorishni Plavni were completely cut off from electricity. The cities also had no heating or water supply. In addition, enemy strikes on the Poltava region damaged the railway infrastructure: several stations were left without power, and the contact network was damaged in some areas. As a result, trains are only running on diesel locomotives, which is causing significant delays.

The Russians also targeted critical infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region. In particular, according to local media reports, Svitlovodsk was hit.

On the evening of November 7, the enemy struck the Pisochyn community in the Kharkiv region with a guided aerial bomb. In the village of Korotych, the attack destroyed a gas station building and damaged several cars. Eight people were injured in the strike and were hospitalized for medical treatment.

During Russia's attack on critical infrastructure in the Kharkiv region, an employee of an energy company who was at work was killed.

A Russian drone destroyed apartments in a nine-story building in Dnipro. Three people were killed and 12 were injured. Seven of the victims are in the hospital. Among the victims are children.

Read more: Energy system is being stabilised after Russian attack. TMost difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy