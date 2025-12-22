Third Assault Brigade’s NC13 operators held the line with ground drone for 45 days — zero losses. VIDEO
Over 45 days, the unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) of the Third Separate Assault Brigade went on combat duty and, with machine-gun fire, suppressed all attempts by the enemy to break through into the fighters’ defense sector.
As Censor.NET reports, operators of the NC13 strike UGV unit controlled the DevDroid TW 12.7 combat robot from a safe shelter.
Throughout the entire mission, the enemy was unable to infiltrate or capture Ukrainian positions.
Thanks to the effective operation of the complex, the fighters held the line with zero personnel losses.
The post under the video adds:
"How technology stops being an experiment, and the most difficult tasks are now carried out by ‘iron’ without risking infantry lives."
- Earlier, it was reported that the 3rd Army Corps and the Main Intelligence Directorate levelled the front line in the Lyman direction.
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