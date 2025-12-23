ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11166 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps Update of DeepState map
4 892 11

Russian troops have advanced near Yunakivka in Sumy region and Sviato-Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Sumy and Donetsk regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known?

"The enemy has advanced near Yunakivka and Sviato-Pokrovske," they said.

Map

Russians are advancing in Sumy and Donetsk regions: what is known?
Russians are advancing in Sumy and Donetsk regions: what is known?

Read more: Enemy has occupied Zvanivka in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Author: 

Sumy region (1897) Donetsk region (5957) Bakhmut district (606) Sumskyy district (423) Yunakivka (20) Svyato-Pokrovske (14) DeepState (515)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 