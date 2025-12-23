Russian troops have advanced near Yunakivka in Sumy region and Sviato-Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Sumy and Donetsk regions.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"The enemy has advanced near Yunakivka and Sviato-Pokrovske," they said.
Map
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