Russian troops have advanced near Yunakivka in Sumy region and Sviato-Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Sumy and Donetsk regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"The enemy has advanced near Yunakivka and Sviato-Pokrovske," they said.

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Read more: Enemy has occupied Zvanivka in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP