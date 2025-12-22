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Enemy has occupied Zvanivka in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP
Russian invaders have advanced in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk Oblast.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to analysts from the DeepState project.
"The enemy has occupied Zvanivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) and has also advanced near Sviato-Pokrovske (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Pazeno (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Orikhovo-Vasylivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) and in Fedorivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the report says.
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