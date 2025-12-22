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Enemy has occupied Zvanivka in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders have advanced in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to analysts from the DeepState project.

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"The enemy has occupied Zvanivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) and has also advanced near Sviato-Pokrovske (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Pazeno (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Orikhovo-Vasylivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) and in Fedorivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the report says.

Read more: Enemy has advanced in two districts of Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

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Read more: Enemy has advanced in Huliaipole, Predtechyne and Shakhove, - DeepState. MAP

Author: 

Donetsk region (5947) Bakhmut district (606) Zvanivka (6) Orikhovo-Vasylivka (5) Pazeno (9) Fedorivka (7) Svyato-Pokrovske (14) DeepState (515)
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