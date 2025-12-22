Enemy has occupied Zvanivka in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders have advanced in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to analysts from the DeepState project.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The enemy has occupied Zvanivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) and has also advanced near Sviato-Pokrovske (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Pazeno (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Orikhovo-Vasylivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) and in Fedorivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the report says.

Read more: Enemy has advanced in two districts of Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

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Read more: Enemy has advanced in Huliaipole, Predtechyne and Shakhove, - DeepState. MAP