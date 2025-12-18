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Enemy has advanced in two districts of Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

It has become known about the advance of Russian forces in the Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

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"The enemy has advanced near Zvanivka (Bakhmut district), Rivne (Pokrovsk district), Dachne (Pokrovsk district) and in Pokrovsk (Pokrovsk district)," the report says.

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Updated maps

Advance of Russian forces in Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk region.
Advance of Russian forces in Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk region.
Advance of Russian forces in Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk region.
Advance of Russian forces in Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk region.

Author: 

Donetsk region (5911) Pokrovsk (892) Pokrovskyy district (1348) Zvanivka (6) Dachne (17) Rivne (10) DeepState (512)
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