Enemy has advanced in Huliaipole, Predtechyne and Shakhove, - DeepState. MAP

The Russian army has advanced in Huliaipole, Stepnohirsk, and several areas of Donetsk Oblast

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The enemy has advanced in Huliaipole (Polohiv district, Zaporizhzhia region), Predtechyne (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), Shakhove (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and Stepnohirsk (Vasylivskyi district)," the report says.

Read more: Russians are increasing pressure near Huliaipole, city is under KABs every day, - 5th SAB

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