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Enemy has advanced in Huliaipole, Predtechyne and Shakhove, - DeepState. MAP

The Russian army has advanced in Huliaipole, Stepnohirsk, and several areas of Donetsk Oblast

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

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"The enemy has advanced in Huliaipole (Polohiv district, Zaporizhzhia region), Predtechyne (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), Shakhove (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and Stepnohirsk (Vasylivskyi district)," the report says. 

Read more: Russians are increasing pressure near Huliaipole, city is under KABs every day, - 5th SAB

Updated maps

DeepState - updated maps of enemy advances
DeepState - updated maps of enemy advances
DeepState - updated maps of enemy advances
DeepState - updated maps of enemy advances

Read more: Russia occupied Tolstoy in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Author: 

Hulyaypole (154) Zaporizhzhia region (2179) Donetsk region (5903) Kramatorskyy district (1019) Pokrovskyy district (1346) Vasylivskyy district (119) Polohivskyy district (317) Predtechyne (5) Shakhove (22) Stepnohirsk (56)
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