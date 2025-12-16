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Enemy has advanced in Huliaipole, Predtechyne and Shakhove, - DeepState. MAP
The Russian army has advanced in Huliaipole, Stepnohirsk, and several areas of Donetsk Oblast
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.
"The enemy has advanced in Huliaipole (Polohiv district, Zaporizhzhia region), Predtechyne (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), Shakhove (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and Stepnohirsk (Vasylivskyi district)," the report says.
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