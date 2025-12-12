Russians are increasing pressure near Huliaipole, city is under KABs every day, - 5th SAB

In the Huliaipole direction, Russian occupiers are intensifying their "offensive efforts," attempting to put pressure directly on Huliaipole itself.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on air by Yurii Syrotiuk, chief sergeant of the unmanned systems battalion of the 5th separate assault brigade.

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According to him, assaults are taking place simultaneously from several directions: the enemy is attacking with frontal infantry groups and trying to bypass the city from the flanks.

"The Russians are using a combination of tactics—infiltration and direct attacks. They are constantly transferring reserves here," Syrotiuk said.

Huliaipole is under daily attacks

The city is under constant shelling from KABs and artillery. According to the soldier, the Russians are literally "destroying everything alive."

"It's a tempting target for the enemy. Putin now wants to show off the capture of yet another ruin. So, obviously, the city is facing heavy fighting. The city is already under daily attack from enemy KABs and artillery. But even where iron cannot hold, our infantry stands," the sergeant major emphasized.

Read more: Situation in Huliaipole direction is difficult, but there is no encirclement. Communications and logistics remain intact, - Southern Defence Forces

Occupiers violate the laws of war

Syrotiuk emphasizes that in the Huliaipole direction, the enemy is widely using prohibited methods of warfare, from disguising themselves as civilians to wearing Ukrainian military uniforms.

"They change into civilian clothes and try to infiltrate populated areas. But when a group of men are walking around carrying weapons, civilian clothes don't help much. Russia never follows the rules and laws of war. They kill civilians, take hostages, and force them to bring food and clothing," added the soldier.

Watch more: Occupiers dropped three FAB-500 bombs on centre of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO