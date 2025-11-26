Situation in Huliaipole direction is difficult, but there is no encirclement. Communications and logistics remain intact, - Southern Defence Forces

The Southern Defence Forces warn against spreading panic narratives about the situation in the Huliaipole direction, emphasising that the enemy is actively conducting information and psychological operations, exaggerating its "successes" and manipulating facts about combat operations.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Southern Defence Forces.

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"The war is being fought not only on the battlefield, but also on the information front. The enemy skilfully manipulates the mood of Ukrainian society: it deliberately exaggerates its so-called successes and hyperbolically emphasises the problems in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, spreading panic among Ukrainians and inciting them to take ill-considered actions. Unfortunately, some of our compatriots succumb to such provocations, unconsciously spreading hostile narratives," the statement said.

Watch more: Russia has cut off important logistics route to Huliaipole: evacuation in jeopardy. VIDEO

The situation in the Huliaipole direction

In particular, as noted, the situation in Southern Ukraine, especially in the Huliaipole direction, is currently really tense.

"The enemy is conducting active assault operations, increasing the number of artillery shellings and the use of kamikaze drones. Thus, over the past day alone, more than three dozen assaults, over half a thousand artillery shellings using more than 2,100 rounds of ammunition, a dozen air strikes, 250 drops from UAVs, and attacks by nearly 2,000 kamikaze drones have been recorded," the report says.

Elimination of the enemy

According to the Southern Defence Forces, despite everything, our defenders are holding their ground, communication and logistics are established, and support is being provided. Every day, they destroy 250-300 occupiers and more than half a hundred pieces of weaponry and military equipment. Yesterday alone, two enemy tanks, a dozen and a half artillery systems, and about forty pieces of automotive and motorised equipment were put out of action.

"There are fierce battles for every metre of our native land. The situation on the front line is really difficult, but there is no encirclement, communication with our fighters is maintained, logistics are in place, and the wounded are being evacuated. The information about the so-called blocking detachments that are blocking our units is even more untrue. On the contrary, assault units have been sent to reinforce them and help maintain the defence.

The military command responds quickly to any changes in the situation and always makes sound decisions: if resources are available, to hold the defence and defend Ukrainian territory; if not, to save the lives of personnel by withdrawing them to more advantageous positions, thereby sacrificing one position or another to the enemy. But in the future, stop the enemy, block its advance and inflict comprehensive fire damage," the Defence Forces emphasise.

Read more: Reports of Ukrainian units being encircled and barrier detachments in Huliaipole direction are false, Southern Defence Forces say

It is also emphasised that the expediency of a particular decision can only be determined by those who have sufficient data on the operational situation at the front.

"Citizens and the media have the right to express their own views, share their thoughts and conclusions, but the main source of reliable information about the course of military operations is the General Staff. It provides operational and verified information that reflects the real situation on the front line.

That is why we urge the media and the public to trust only verified information and not to be influenced by dubious sources that consciously or unconsciously play into the hands of the enemy," added the Southern Defence Forces.

Read more: Enemy builds up forces to pressure Zaporizhzhia region, exploiting gaps in AFU’s defense – DeepState

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