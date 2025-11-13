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Ruscists have occupied Rivnopillia and Yablukove in Zaporizhzhia region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have captured the villages of Rivnopillia and Yablukove in the Zaporizhzhia region. They are also advancing in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled the enemy near Shakhove (Pokrovsk district). The enemy occupied Rivnopillia and Yablukove, and also advanced near Volodymyrivka, Kotlyne (Donetsk region) and Dachne (near Dnipropetrovsk region)," analysts said.

Read more: Enemy builds up forces to pressure Zaporizhzhia region, exploiting gaps in AFU’s defense – DeepState

The enemy has occupied Rivnopil and Yablukove in Zaporizhzhia
The enemy has occupied Rivnopil and Yablukove in Zaporizhzhia
The enemy has occupied Rivnopil and Yablukove in Zaporizhzhia
The enemy has occupied Rivnopil and Yablukove in Zaporizhzhia

Escalation in the south

  • Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had occupied Katerynivka and Novomykolaivka and advanced in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.
  • It was also noted that the enemy had occupied Uspenivka in Zaporizhzhia and advanced in three regions.
  • According to Syrskyi, the situation in the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole directions has significantly deteriorated.
  • The day before, it became known that the Defence Forces had withdrawn from their positions near Novouspenivka, Nove, Okhotnyche, Uspenivka and Novomykolaivka in Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from Rivnopilla region to more favorable lines, Russian advance has been stopped - Southern Defense Forces

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occupation (2033) Zaporizhzhia region (2094) Donetsk region (5786) Dnipropetrovsk region (2325) Shakhove (22) Rivnopillya (16) Yablukove (6) Dachne (5) DeepState (507)
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