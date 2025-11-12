Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from Rivnopillia region to more favorable lines, Russian advance has been stopped - Southern Defense Forces

Ukrainian defenders withdrew from their positions in the Rivnopillia area in Zaporizhzhia in order to save the lives of their personnel.

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Fierce fighting continues in Zaporizhzhia region. In the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole directions, the enemy continues its massive shelling, intensifying assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Pryvilne, Zelenyi Hai, Rivnopillia, Pavlivka, Vorone, Stepove, and Novopavlivske," the report says.

Over the course of the day, two and a half dozen combat clashes were recorded.

See more: Enemy shelled 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia: man was killed. PHOTO

"In attempting to advance, the enemy is suffering heavy losses. Over the past day alone, 58 people have been killed and nearly three dozen wounded. Late in the evening on November 11, 2025, as a result of a complex fire attack on our positions in the Rivnopilya area, Ukrainian units moved to more advantageous positions in order to save the lives of personnel," the Defense Forces said.

The enemy's advance has now been halted.

"Actions to block and comprehensively destroy it are continuing. Fierce fighting also continues in other areas of the line of contact in these directions," they concluded.

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