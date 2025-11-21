Reports of Ukrainian units being encircled and barrier detachments in Huliaipole direction are false, Southern Defence Forces say
The situation in the Huliaipole direction remains tense. The enemy continues heavy fire on Ukrainian positions, with 10 engagements recorded over the past day near the villages of Yablukove and Rivnopillia.
This was reported by the Southern Defence Forces, Censor.NET says.
Situation in the Huliaipole direction
"Meanwhile, claims are circulating on social media that some units are encircled by the enemy, as well as reports of so-called blocking detachments preventing withdrawal. This information is false and deliberately aimed at undermining military command," the statement said.
It is noted that while the situation in this sector is indeed difficult, communication with Ukrainian troops is maintained, logistics are functioning, and wounded personnel are being evacuated.
Command maintains control of the situation
"At the same time, our units fighting in this sector are being reinforced with assault elements," the Southern Defence Forces added.
They also stressed that command has full control of the situation in this direction and is taking all necessary measures to improve the tactical position of Ukrainian forces.
"We urge the media and the public to rely only on verified information and not be influenced by dubious sources that, knowingly or not, play into the enemy’s hands," the statement concluded.
Background
- DeepState analysts reported that Russian forces had seized the villages of Rivnopillia and Yablukove in Zaporizhzhia region.
- The enemy also advanced near the settlements of Solodke and Novouspenivske in the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia region.
- Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said the Defence Forces are conducting operations to block and deliver comprehensive fire damage to the occupiers near Yablukove, Vesele and Solodke in the Zaporizhzhia sector.
- Russian forces have cut one of the key logistical routes leading to the town of Hulyaipole in Zaporizhzhia region.
- Russian troops are now intensifying efforts to advance in the Huliaipole direction. The enemy is seeking to encircle Huliaipole from the east and the north.
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