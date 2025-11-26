Occupiers dropped three FAB-500 bombs on centre of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing Russian forces striking a residential area in the centre of Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, Russian troops dropped three FAB-500 aerial bombs with a Gliding and Correction Module (UMPK) on residential buildings in the city centre.

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