Occupiers dropped three FAB-500 bombs on centre of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing Russian forces striking a residential area in the centre of Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.
According to Censor.NET, Russian troops dropped three FAB-500 aerial bombs with a Gliding and Correction Module (UMPK) on residential buildings in the city centre.
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