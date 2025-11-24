Occupiers destroyed residential high-rise building in Myrnohrad with FAB-3000M54 aerial bomb. VIDEO

In Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, Russian forces used an ultra-heavy FAB-3000M54 aerial bomb, striking a residential apartment building.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the air strike has been published online. The footage shows a five-storey building, with at least three entrances, vanishing in an instant in a cloud of smoke and fire.

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"Footage of Russian terrorists striking residential apartment blocks in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, with a FAB-3000M54 aerial bomb. Those who falsely claim they came to ‘liberate’ are wiping the city off the face of the earth along with its residents," the caption reads.

See more: Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,166,450 personnel (+1,190 in past day), 11,366 tanks, 34,626 artillery systems, 23,620 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Watch more: Russia dropped FAB-3000 bombs on residential areas of Myrnohrad. There are 1,500 civilians in city. VIDEO