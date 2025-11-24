Occupiers destroyed residential high-rise building in Myrnohrad with FAB-3000M54 aerial bomb. VIDEO
In Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, Russian forces used an ultra-heavy FAB-3000M54 aerial bomb, striking a residential apartment building.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the air strike has been published online. The footage shows a five-storey building, with at least three entrances, vanishing in an instant in a cloud of smoke and fire.
"Footage of Russian terrorists striking residential apartment blocks in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, with a FAB-3000M54 aerial bomb. Those who falsely claim they came to ‘liberate’ are wiping the city off the face of the earth along with its residents," the caption reads.
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