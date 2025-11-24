Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,166,450 personnel (+1,190 in past day), 11,366 tanks, 34,626 artillery systems, 23,620 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated 1,166,450 Russian occupiers.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Elimination of the Russian army

According to the report, Russia’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 24 November 2025 are estimated as follows:

personnel — about 1,166,450 (+1,190)

tanks — 11,366 (+3)

armored combat vehicles — 23,620 (+5)

artillery systems — 34,626 (+41)

MLRS — 1,549 (+0)

air defense systems — 1,248 (+0)

aircraft — 428 (+0)

helicopters — 347 (+0)

operational-tactical UAVs — 83,769 (+431)

cruise missiles — 3,981 (+0)

warships / boats — 28 (+0)

submarines — 1 (+0)

vehicles and fuel tankers — 68,006 (+84)

special equipment — 4,003 (+0)

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,165,260 people (+920 per day), 11,363 tanks, 34,585 artillery systems, 23,615 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS