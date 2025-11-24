Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,166,450 personnel (+1,190 in past day), 11,366 tanks, 34,626 artillery systems, 23,620 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated 1,166,450 Russian occupiers.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Elimination of the Russian army
According to the report, Russia’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 24 November 2025 are estimated as follows:
- personnel — about 1,166,450 (+1,190)
- tanks — 11,366 (+3)
- armored combat vehicles — 23,620 (+5)
- artillery systems — 34,626 (+41)
- MLRS — 1,549 (+0)
- air defense systems — 1,248 (+0)
- aircraft — 428 (+0)
- helicopters — 347 (+0)
- operational-tactical UAVs — 83,769 (+431)
- cruise missiles — 3,981 (+0)
- warships / boats — 28 (+0)
- submarines — 1 (+0)
- vehicles and fuel tankers — 68,006 (+84)
- special equipment — 4,003 (+0)
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password