Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,165,260 people (+920 per day), 11,363 tanks, 34,585 artillery systems, 23,615 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,165,260 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Elimination of the Russian army
As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 23 November 2025 are estimated at:
personnel - about 1,165,260 (+920) people
tanks - 11,363 (+2) units
armoured combat vehicles - 23,615 (+8) units
artillery systems - 34,585 (+26) units
MLRS - 1,549 (+2) units
air defence systems - 1,248 (+0) units
aircraft – 428 (+0) units
helicopters – 347 (+0) units
Operational-tactical level UAVs - 83,338 (+496) units.
Cruise missiles - 3,981 (+0) units
Ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) units
Motor vehicles and tankers - 67,922 (+80) units.
Special equipment - 4,003 (+1) units.
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.
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