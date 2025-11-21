Central Pokrovsk gradually coming under Russian control: enemy entrenches and sets up positions – DeepState

Russian troops are continuing to advance in central Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, with the fighting shifting into a full-scale battle for the city.

Analysts with the DeepState project reported this, Censor.NET says.

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The enemy makes inroads in Pokrovsk

"From the southern part of the city, the enemy is pushing into the central area, which is gradually coming under its control, where katsaps are setting up positions there, entrenching themselves, and moving into the phase of a full-scale battle for the city," the report says.

The analysts say Ukrainian forces are still conducting active hunting in the rail corridor to keep the enemy from taking control of that area as well. However, a growing number of confirmed sightings in the city’s north suggest the "red zone" will soon reach the railway line, especially in Pokrovsk’s south-western part.

Read more: Ryazan oil refinery hit overnight. Concentration of occupiers in Donetsk region also struck – General Staff

Threat to holding Myrnohrad

The analysts note more frequent sightings of infantry groups near the village of Rivne, which used to be part of a key logistics link to Myrnohrad.

The enemy is staging ambushes, laying various engineering obstacles, and making normal movement impossible — something that has long turned into a lottery.

The deeper the enemy pushes into Pokrovsk, the more critically it threatens holding Myrnohrad and any further maneuvers, should they become necessary.

See more: SSU detains Russian GRU informant who adjusted Russian bombings of Lyman. PHOTO

"The Defense Forces grouping in Myrnohrad continues to hold the line under constant pressure from the east, south, and north. There are frequent confirmed sightings on the city’s southern outskirts, but the enemy has not yet entrenched itself there. The battle for Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad is ongoing…" DeepState added.

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