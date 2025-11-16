General Staff reported on situation in Pokrovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions: Armed Forces of Ukraine continue their defensive operation
Defense forces continue their defensive operation, conducting search and strike operations in the Pokrovsk direction and in the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
"The defense forces continue their defensive operation, conducting search and strike operations in certain areas," the statement said.
Pokrovsky direction
The General Staff reported that over the past day, Ukrainian defenders conducted a search and destruction of the enemy in the Pokrovsk direction on a territory of 26.6 km² in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.
During the course of combat operations, 39 occupiers were killed, with total enemy losses amounting to 60 personnel. The invaders also lost 16 pieces of weaponry and military equipment.
Combat operations in the Zaporizhzhia region
Zaporizhzhia region. Defenders of southern Ukraine continue to strike enemy locations, firing positions, and rear areas. Over the past day, enemy losses amounted to 204 personnel, 12 artillery systems (including the Uragan multiple launch rocket system), and 45 other pieces of military equipment. The main task is to destroy the enemy and its reserves and undermine its offensive potential," the statement said.
Enemy losses
- The General Staff also reported that thanks to the professional actions of Ukrainian soldiers, the aggressor's losses in 2025 have already exceeded 367,460 people.
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