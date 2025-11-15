Ryazan oil refinery, Nebo-U radar station, military echelon in Tokmak, and concentration of occupiers near Vovchansk have been hit, - General Staff

Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Ryazan oil refinery in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

"This refinery produces A-92/95/98/100 gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, liquefied gases, and other petroleum products. The enterprise produces an average of 840,000 tons per year of TS-1 aviation fuel, which is used by the Russian occupiers' air and space forces," the statement said.

Numerous explosions and a significant fire were recorded on the premises.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,156,400 people (+1,040 per day), 11,342 tanks, 34,423 artillery systems, 23,569 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHIC

Strike on the Nebo-U radar station

Also, according to the General Staff, the Nebo-U radar station in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, a military echelon in the Tokmak area of the Zaporizhzhia region, and a concentration of enemy personnel near Vovchansk in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kharkiv region were hit.

The results of the strikes are being clarified.

The defense forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic and offensive capabilities of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that drones attacked Ryazan, and a fire was reported in the area of the oil refinery.