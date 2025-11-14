Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,156,400 people (+1,040 per day), 11,342 tanks, 34,423 artillery systems, 23,569 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHIC

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,156,400 Russian occupiers.

This information was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 14 November 2025 are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,156,400 (+1,040) individuals

tanks – 11,344 (+0) units

armoured combat vehicles – 23,569 (+2) units

artillery systems – 34,423 (+35) units

MLRS – 1,540 (+0) units

air defence systems – 1,242 (+0) units

aircraft – 428 (+0) units

helicopters – 347 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 80,387 (+442) units.

cruise missiles – 3,926 (+0) units

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines – 1 (+0) unit.

automotive equipment and tankers – 67,306 (+95) units

special equipment – 3,996 (+0) units

Watch more: Last night, AFU struck several dozen targets in Russia and TOT, - General Staff. VIDEO

The AFU struck dozens of targets in Russia and in the TOT

On the night of 13 November, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a series of precision strikes on several dozen enemy targets.

In particular, in the TOT of Ukrainian Crimea, there were hits on the oil products storage facility "Sea Oil Terminal", a helicopter parking lot, and UAV storage and preparation sites at the "Kirovske" airfield, as well as an air defence radar station in the Yevpatoria area. In addition:

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, an oil depot in the Berdiansk area and the frontline command posts of the Russian occupiers' 5th Combined Arms Army and 127th Motorised Rifle Division were hit.

Targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were also hit. The extent of the damage caused is being clarified.

Watch more: Defense Forces blow up occupiers’ logistics UGV near Pokrovsk. VIDEO