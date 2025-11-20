SSU detains Russian GRU informant who adjusted Russian bombings of Lyman. PHOTO

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained another informant for Russia’s military intelligence in Donetsk region.

The suspect was adjusting Russian strikes with heavy guided aerial bombs, artillery fire, and attack drones on Lyman, Censor.NET reports.

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Who was detained

According to the case materials, the enemy fire was being adjusted by a 50-year-old local shop assistant recruited by the Russians, who was waiting for the region to be seized.

The woman began cooperating with the Russian invaders after offering them her help in the war against Ukraine in one of the Telegram channels. She later received instructions to track and pass to Russia’s GRU the coordinates of Ukraine’s Defence Forces that the occupiers were planning to attack.

During reconnaissance forays, the suspect walked around the frontline community on foot, trying to locate and mark on Google Maps the positions of Ukrainian defenders’ backup command posts and fortified areas.

In addition, the woman covertly elicited "required" information from shop customers, mostly local residents. She forwarded the collected information to her "handler," who turned out to be an old acquaintance of hers who had moved to Russia and was working for a Russian special service.

SBU officers exposed and documented the informant’s subversive activities and detained her near her workplace at the final stage of the operation. During a search, they seized a smartphone containing evidence of her work for the enemy.

See more: SSU detained Russian GRU spotter who directed enemy strikes on hospitals in Sloviansk. PHOTO

SBU investigators served her with a notice of suspicion for the unauthorised dissemination of information about the movement, relocation, or positioning of the Armed Forces of Ukraine committed under martial law. The suspect is in custody. She faces up to eight years in prison.

See more: Prepared strikes on AFU airfields in western Ukraine: GRU agent detained, - SSU. PHOTOS