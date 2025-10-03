SSU detained Russian GRU spotter who directed enemy strikes on hospitals in Sloviansk. PHOTO

The SSU detained another Russian military intelligence agent in Donetsk region. The offender was preparing coordinates for Russian air attacks in the Kramatorsk direction.

According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice was a 53-year-old shop assistant in a store in frontline Sloviansk, who was waiting for the full occupation of the region, Censor.NET reports.

The woman came to the attention of the Russian GRU when she was "leaking" the consequences of enemy "arrivals" in the city on Telegram channels. After being recruited, the agent began looking for medical facilities where wounded soldiers of the Defence Forces were treated and rehabilitated.

To obtain such information, she asked her friends and her husband, an ambulance driver, in the dark.

In addition, on her way to work, the defendant tried to identify the locations of fortifications and reserve command posts of Ukrainian troops. She would then pass these coordinates to her handler in her agent's "report".

SSU officers prevented the transfer of information to the enemy and detained the agent. During the search, the SSU seized her smartphones and a tablet, which she used to gather intelligence and contacts with the Russian GRU.

The offender is in custody without the right to be released on bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

