SSU exposed agents’ couple "hunting" for secret developments in Ukrainian defence industry. PHOTOS

The SSU CI in cooperation with the Minister of Defence of Ukraine prevented Russian infiltration of one of the leading defence plants in the south of Ukraine.

As a result of a special operation in Mykolaiv, a Russian agent was detained who tried to obtain locations of the defence enterprise in the region for the ruscists, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, the woman involved her partner, an employee of a Ukrainian defence industry enterprise, in the crime.

The enemy first recruited the woman. Being aware that the company under her control cooperated with a defence plant in Mykolaiv, the ruscists instructed her to collect information about the location of defence industry facilities and types of defence orders in the southern region. For this purpose, the woman used her roommate, who worked in the logistics department of the defence plant and interacted with the suspect's company.

The SSU exposed the agent couple at the beginning of their cooperation with the enemy. It was established that the man passed the woman information about the status of state orders and the location of the company's production workshops.

However, the agent did not have time to "report" to the occupiers, as she was detained by the SSU at this stage. During the search, the SSU seized a smartphone with evidence of her contacts with her "liason", Sergey Lebedev (known by the pseudonym "Lokhmatyi"), who works for the FSB and Russian military intelligence in Donetsk.

The offender is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for her accomplice is currently being decided.





