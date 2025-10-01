SSU detained two more agents of Russian GRU who helped enemy shell Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. PHOTOS

The SSU CI detained two more Russian military intelligence agents who were adjusting the occupiers' combined attacks in the Donetsk region.

To obtain the coordinates for the attacks, the occupiers recruited local residents who called for the complete occupation of the region in Telegram channels, Censor.NET reports.

After being recruited, the agents spied on different frontline areas one by one, and "reported" to their handlers in anonymous chats.

One of the detainees was a 49-year-old resident of Sloviansk who was directing Russian bombs and artillery at the places where Ukrainian troops were concentrated in the community. For secrecy, before "going out" on a mission, the agent wore a tactical uniform and posed as a soldier of the Defence Forces.

The other suspect is a 66-year-old resident of Kramatorsk, who was recruited by Russian special services through his friend, a militant of Russian military groups on the eastern front. Through the "liaison officer", the agent passed to the occupiers the geolocation of checkpoints and routes of movement of mobile fire groups of Ukrainian defenders.

SSU officers exposed both offenders and took comprehensive measures to secure the positions of the Defence Forces in the areas of enemy reconnaissance activity. After documenting the actions of Russian agents, each of them was detained. The detainees are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.





