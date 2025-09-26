SSU exposed FSB "mole" in Ukrainian energy company who directed Russian drones to cut off power to Kyiv. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The SSU exposed an FSB mole in one of Ukraine's leading energy companies. As a result of complex measures, the SSU detained an IT specialist of the company in Kyiv region who directed Russian attacks on the critical infrastructure of the capital region.

According to the investigation, the agent was supposed to "leak" the coordinates of underground backup centres for his company's information bases to the occupiers, Censor.NET reports.

These are technological storages of specialised data that ensure the smooth functioning of Ukraine's energy system. The enemy also hoped to obtain from the mole the geolocation of gas turbine generators installed to provide alternative energy to Kyiv residents in the event of damage to the capital's power substations by the ruscists.

SSU officers exposed the Russian agent in advance, documented his crimes and detained him. During the searches, the SSU seized a smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy.

According to the case file, the agent received assignments from the FSB through his relative, who previously headed one of the banned pro-Kremlin parties in Ukraine and is now cooperates with the Russian special service on the left bank of Kherson region. In September 2022, this relative was served with a suspicion of high treason in absentia by SSU investigators.

Based on the evidence collected, the SSU served the energy company official with a notice of suspicion of high treason. The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.









