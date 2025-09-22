Ukrainian SIM cards for drones were being transferred to Russia: In Kyiv region, SSU detained two men, including former law enforcement officer. PHOTOS

Two Russian agents were detained in the Kyiv region who were transporting Ukrainian SIM cards for enemy drones to Russia on behalf of the FSB.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET informs.

The presence of these microchips improved the communication and navigation of Russian drones.

See more: Passed data on defence of Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions to Russia: SSU detains FSB agent. PHOTOS

"Two residents of the capital region, one of whom was a former law enforcement officer, performed the tasks of the occupiers. After being instructed by the Russian secret service, the suspects first bought Ukrainian SIM cards, and then, to conceal the route of the parcel, sent them to their accomplices in the European Union.

From there, the mobile cards were sent to Russia. Namely, to the cities of Naberezhnye Chelny and Yelabuga in Tatarstan, where the factories for the production of combat UAVs are located," the statement said.

Another task of the Russian agents was to recruit employees of Ukrainian mobile phone companies to obtain intelligence from the inside of domestic operators.

The SSU exposed the intelligence activity by documenting the agents and detaining them.

See more: Russian spy who passed information to enemy for preparation of terrorist attacks against military in Odesa exposed, - SSU. PHOTOS

During the searches, the SSU seized smartphones with evidence of contacts with the FSB supervisor and foreign accomplices. They also had mobile cards prepared for "traffic" to Russia.

The detainees have now been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). They are in custody and face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Investigative actions are currently underway to bring to justice other members of Russian agents in the European Union.

Read more: "Taps have been turned off": drones of SSU and SOF have stopped operation of number of oil pumping stations in Russia - source