Ryazan oil refinery hit overnight. Concentration of occupiers in Donetsk region also struck – General Staff

Ukraine’s Defence Forces carried out another strike on the Ryazan oil refinery in Russia during the night of 20 November.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Read more: Ryazan oil refinery, Nebo-U radar station, military echelon in Tokmak, and concentration of occupiers near Vovchansk have been hit, - General Staff

Oil refinery

The Ryazan oil refinery was attacked again.

"A strike on the target and a fire were recorded in the area of the secondary oil-processing units. The extent of the damage is being assessed.



The Ryazan refinery, with a design capacity of 17.1 million tonnes of oil per year, is among Russia’s largest oil refineries. It produces A-92/95/98/100 gasoline, diesel fuel, TS-1 jet fuel, liquefied gases, and other petroleum products.

The plant produces an average of 840,000 tonnes of aviation kerosene per year and is used to supply the Aerospace Forces of the Russian occupying army," the statement reads.

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Other strikes

Ukrainian forces also struck a concentration of manpower in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region.

Russian losses are being verified.

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Attack on the Ryazan oil refinery

Recall that on 15 November, the Ukrainian Defence Forces already attacked an oil refinery in the Ryazan region.