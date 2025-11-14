Ukraine hits Novorossiysk naval base in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai with Neptune missiles

During the night of 14 November, Ukraine’s Defense Forces used domestically produced Neptune missiles and strike UAVs to hit several targets on Russian territory. In particular, they struck the Novorossiysk naval base for Russian ships in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET notes.

Read more: Russia halts oil exports through Novorossiysk port after drone attack - Reuters

Consequences of the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the Novorossiysk naval base for Russian ships in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

Ukrainian-made weapons were used, including Neptune missiles and various types of strike UAVs.

Watch more: Last night, AFU struck several dozen targets in Russia and TOT, - General Staff. VIDEO

Hits were recorded on critical port infrastructure and the Sheskharis oil terminal, as well as on a launcher of an S-400 air defense system and a missile storage site, followed by secondary detonations and a fire. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

The Sheskharis terminal is one of the largest oil transshipment complexes for crude oil and oil products in southern Russia. It is used to supply groupings of the aggressor state’s armed forces fighting in Ukraine.

Read more: Drones attacked Orel: Russian Defence Ministry reports attacks on 10 regions of Russia. VIDEO

Oil refineries in Russia

The Saratov oil refinery in Russia’s Saratov region was also hit. The strike on the target has been confirmed, with explosions followed by a fire recorded at the facility. The plant is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army. The results of the strike are being clarified.

Engels

In addition, infrastructure belonging to the Kombinat Kristall fuel and lubricants storage facility near Engels in Russia’s Saratov region was hit. Explosions followed by a fire were recorded in the target area.

See more: Explosions rocked Budyonnovsk, Russia: Stavrolen petrochemical plant was likely attacked. VIDEO&PHOTOS