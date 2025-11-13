Drones attacked Orel: Russian Defence Ministry reports attacks on 10 regions of Russia. VIDEO

Drones attacked the Russian city of Orel. A total of 10 regions of Russia were targeted.

According to Censor.NET, the attack was confirmed by Governor Klitschkov.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Enemy attacks on the Orel region continue – as a result of air defence operations, several objects were destroyed in the air, and some debris fell on residential areas. Several cars were damaged, as well as the windows of balconies in residential buildings and private homes. There is currently no information about casualties," the report said.

Footage of the attack and the work of Russian air defence forces was published online.

Read more: Stavrolen plant in Stavropol Krai and enemy ammunition depot in Donetsk region were hit - General Staff

What does the Russian Ministry of Defence say?

The ministry said that 130 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down during the night.

Thirty-two drones attacked the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

Twenty targets were allegedly shot down over the Voronezh region, 17 over the Black Sea, seven over the occupied Crimea, six in the Orel region, 5 in the Krasnodar Territory, 4 in the Tambov region, three in the Rostov region, two in the Bryansk region, and one each over the Tula and Moscow regions.

Watch more: Explosions rocked Budyonnovsk, Russia: Stavrolen petrochemical plant was likely attacked. VIDEO&PHOTOS

What preceded this?

On 5 November, drones attacked a thermal power plant in Orel.