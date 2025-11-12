Stavrolen plant in Stavropol Krai and enemy ammunition depot in Donetsk region were hit - General Staff

Ukrainian defense forces struck the infrastructure of Stavrolen LLC (Budyonovsk, Stavropol Krai, Russian Federation).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

The plant manufactures components for UAVs.

As noted, the plant has a full cycle of hydrocarbon raw material processing and produces polymers for the manufacture of composite materials, body parts, seals, and insulation for various types of Russian military equipment. Among other things, it also manufactures components for UAVs.

"Numerous explosions and a fire have been reported in the target area. The results of the strike are being clarified," the statement said.

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Ammunition depot hit in the Donetsk region

In addition, according to the General Staff, in order to reduce the enemy's offensive capabilities, an ammunition depot in the temporarily occupied territory in the village of Novyi Svit, Donetsk region, was hit.

The target was hit, and explosions were recorded. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

The defense forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine.

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