Russia halts oil exports through Novorossiysk port after drone attack - Reuters
The Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk suspended oil exports on Friday after a drone attack. Transneft stopped supplying oil to the port.
This was reported by Reuters with reference to industry sources, according to Censor.NET.
Transneft declined to comment.
What preceded it?
According to media reports, on the night of November 14, Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in Novorossiysk.
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