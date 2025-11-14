Russia halts oil exports through Novorossiysk port after drone attack - Reuters

The Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk suspended oil exports on Friday after a drone attack. Transneft stopped supplying oil to the port.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to industry sources, according to Censor.NET.

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Transneft declined to comment.

What preceded it?

According to media reports, on the night of November 14, Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in Novorossiysk.

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