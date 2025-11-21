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Occupiers have advanced in Pokrovsk, Stepnohirsk and in Pokrovsk direction - DeepState. MAP

New advances by the occupiers are being recorded in Pokrovsk, Stepnohirsk, and near Volodymyrivka.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from analysts at the DeepState project.

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"The enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk (Donetsk region), Stepnohirsk (Vasylivskyi district, Zaporizhzhia region), near Volodymyrivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and Shakhove (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report says.

See more: Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: air bomb hits city market, some dead. Number of injured rises to 9 (updated). PHOTOS

Updated maps

New advances by the Russian Federation on the front line — update from DeepState
New advances by the Russian Federation on the front line — update from DeepState
New advances by the Russian Federation on the front line — update from DeepState

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Author: 

Zaporizhzhia region (2118) Donetsk region (5816) Pokrovsk (886) Pokrovskyy district (1335) Vasylivskyy district (118) Shakhove (22) Volodymyrivka (24) Stepnohirsk (56) DeepState (511)
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