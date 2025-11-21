Occupiers have advanced in Pokrovsk, Stepnohirsk and in Pokrovsk direction - DeepState. MAP

New advances by the occupiers are being recorded in Pokrovsk, Stepnohirsk, and near Volodymyrivka.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from analysts at the DeepState project.

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"The enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk (Donetsk region), Stepnohirsk (Vasylivskyi district, Zaporizhzhia region), near Volodymyrivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and Shakhove (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report says.

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