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Occupiers have advanced in Pokrovsk, Stepnohirsk and in Pokrovsk direction - DeepState. MAP
New advances by the occupiers are being recorded in Pokrovsk, Stepnohirsk, and near Volodymyrivka.
According to Censor.NET, this information comes from analysts at the DeepState project.
"The enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk (Donetsk region), Stepnohirsk (Vasylivskyi district, Zaporizhzhia region), near Volodymyrivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and Shakhove (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report says.
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