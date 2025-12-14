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Russia occupied Tolstoy in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops captured Tolstoy in the Volnovakha district and advanced on other sections of the front.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.
"The enemy has occupied Tolstoy (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), and has also advanced near Yampil (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and in Siversk (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the report says.
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