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Russia occupied Tolstoy in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops captured Tolstoy in the Volnovakha district and advanced on other sections of the front.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

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"The enemy has occupied Tolstoy (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), and has also advanced near Yampil (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and in Siversk (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the report says.

Updated maps

DeepState: Russia occupied Tolstoy and advanced near Yampil and Siversk
DeepState: Russia occupied Tolstoy and advanced near Yampil and Siversk
DeepState: Russia occupied Tolstoy and advanced near Yampil and Siversk

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Donetsk region (5898) Bakhmut district (605) Volnovaskyy district (285) Kramatorskyy district (1018) Siversk (175) Tolstoy (12) Yampil (30) DeepState (512)
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