Russia occupied Tolstoy in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops captured Tolstoy in the Volnovakha district and advanced on other sections of the front.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

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"The enemy has occupied Tolstoy (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), and has also advanced near Yampil (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and in Siversk (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the report says.

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